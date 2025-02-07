Selling out with a smile: URC derbies all the rage again as fans vote with their feet
Stormers-Bulls clash is on course to be a sell-out, the second in less than two months at Cape Town Stadium
07 February 2025 - 04:30
If doubt sprouts about United Rugby Championship (URC) derbies losing their lustre, it has been dispelled by fans voting with their feet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.