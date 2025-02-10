‘I’m not going to make this game a final,’ defiant Riveiro says after Pirates’ thumping
Bucs coach can’t talk of a gap between the two sides for now as he insists that can only be determined after 30 games
10 February 2025 - 04:35
Many South African football supporters, mainly those of Orlando Pirates, are still asking themselves what led to the Bucaneers capitulating the way they did in their 4-1 thrashing by champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.