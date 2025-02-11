‘Game against Pirates prepared in 20 minutes’: Cardoso’s chess making Sundowns stronger?
Downs have marched to a monstrous 42 points by the 15-game halfway point. Double that and it’s 84
11 February 2025 - 04:35
Miguel Cardoso sounds like a chess master explaining the clear path of development that has been seen since he took over Mamelodi Sundowns in December, culminating in Saturday’s 4-1 dismemberment of Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.