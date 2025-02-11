Sport

‘Game against Pirates prepared in 20 minutes’: Cardoso’s chess making Sundowns stronger?

Downs have marched to a monstrous 42 points by the 15-game halfway point. Double that and it’s 84

11 February 2025 - 04:35
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

Miguel Cardoso sounds like a chess master explaining the clear path of development that has been seen since he took over Mamelodi Sundowns in December, culminating in Saturday’s 4-1 dismemberment of Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld...

