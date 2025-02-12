Proteas’ brilliant Breetzke has more to achieve
Having played 10 T20Is after a debut against Australia in 2023, the 26-year-old got his ODI opportunity on Monday
12 February 2025 - 04:35
The only blight on Matthew Breetzke’s maiden international hundred, was the TV commentary. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.