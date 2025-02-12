Sport

Proteas’ brilliant Breetzke has more to achieve

Having played 10 T20Is after a debut against Australia in 2023, the 26-year-old got his ODI opportunity on Monday

12 February 2025 - 04:35
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The only blight on Matthew Breetzke’s maiden international hundred, was the TV commentary. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I’m not going to make this game a final,’ defiant Riveiro says after Pirates’ ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Sono goal helps Pirates sink Chiefs in Top Four final Sport
  3. Themba Zwane nears return, faces biggest challenge of his career Sport
  4. Most look at the wallet: Broos urges agents to resist taking SA talent to big ... Sport
  5. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Yes I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then'-Simelane ...
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...