Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | The boot is what gives the Sharks that kick
A goalkicker with an accuracy plus 80% is gold and the Sharks boast the top two most accurate South African kickers in the URC this season
14 February 2025 - 04:35
Big matches in rugby are invariably won off the kicking tee and if the Sharks are to stun the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday then it will be because they have two of the most accurate goalkickers in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.