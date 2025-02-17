Hopefully not at this time: Riveiro on chance of Pirates facing Sundowns in Caf KOs
‘It could be much better for all of us if it happens at the end,’ says Buccaneers’ coach
17 February 2025 - 04:30
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is already planning for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, the draw for which takes place in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.