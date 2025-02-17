Sport

Hopefully not at this time: Riveiro on chance of Pirates facing Sundowns in Caf KOs

‘It could be much better for all of us if it happens at the end,’ says Buccaneers’ coach

17 February 2025 - 04:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is already planning for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, the draw for which takes place in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PSL’s best option in Royal mess may be to amend constitution, expel club: expert Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | The boot is what gives the Sharks that kick Sport
  3. Bulls on record course in URC, may even threaten intimidating Leinster Sport
  4. Kinks for Cardoso to iron out if Sundowns to shed knockout chokers tag Sport
  5. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport

Latest Videos

Austria says stabbing attack suspect swore allegiance to Islamic State | REUTERS
Captain America: Brave New World | Release Trailer