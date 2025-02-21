Sport

MARK KEOHANE | Lions’ bite has nothing on the Bulls’ horns

The Lions as a collective are not good enough, which is not to be read as them not being a good side

21 February 2025 - 04:30 By MARK KEOHANE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Henco van Wyk of the Lions on the offensive during the United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers at Emirates Airline Park on February 15 2025.
MANE GOAL Henco van Wyk of the Lions on the offensive during the United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers at Emirates Airline Park on February 15 2025.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions must shake the mentality of being South African rugby’s bridesmaids when it comes to the Vodacom United Rugby Championship. They must win away from home in Pretoria to make a statement that they are good enough to make the play-offs and advance beyond a quarter-final.

Will they make enough of a statement at Loftus on Saturday? I doubt it.

They, collectively, are not good enough, which is not to be interpreted as them not being a good side. They are more than a good side; they are a very good side. 

They were composed and lethal on the counterattack in the 30-23 win against the Stormers a week ago. They were starved of possession and field position, but they found a way to score three tries and kick their points, 15 of which came via the boot of flyhalf Gianni Lombard, and they were disciplined enough to resist a Stormers second-half fight, which the visitors won 17-6, but not enough to erase a 24-6 deficit.

The Bulls were diabolical in losing to the Sharks. Again, no misinterpretation, so let me spell it out. The Sharks, with their youthful backs and the general Lukhanyo Am directing proceedings, were magnificent with ball in hand, were courageous in the tackle and were vibrant in every on-field action. They trailed the Bulls seven-nil after three minutes, having started the match without eight regulars including the power Bok trio of Ox Nche, Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi.

Bulls coach Jake White found some kind of comfort in attributing so much to the absence of loose-forward Cameron Hanekom, whose explosiveness and pace he said were instrumental in providing so much to the Bulls throughout the season. I don’t buy that one.

They lost three players to yellow cards and at one stage were playing 12 against 15, but despite facing rugby’s on-field equivalent of a tsunami, by way of a Bulls team with a three-player advantage, they would score 22 points and concede just five up until the 77th minute when the finals added a third try.

The Sharks got five invaluable league points in Pretoria to consolidate a top-four league place, but it is the Bulls who were left to ponder how they possibly could lose a match in which they had such dominance up front and such a numerical advantage.

Bulls coach Jake White found some kind of comfort in attributing so much to the absence of loose-forward Cameron Hanekom, whose explosiveness and pace he said were instrumental in providing so much to the Bulls throughout the season.

I don’t buy that one. If one player is the difference between winning and losing, they are in trouble and in the days that followed, in private and within the team context, I am sure the focus was more on how did 15 not put away 12?

The Bulls were as poor as they have been at any stage in the past few seasons. Their decision-making lacked consideration and they continued to do the same thing and expect a different result.

Serious questions would have been asked of their rugby intelligence in the Monday review session. They can’t possibly be as bad again, and perhaps the gruelling 80 minutes in Cape Town against the Stormers a week earlier contributed to the flatness of their performance.

Home ground advantage, Hanekom’s return and a Jake White hairdryer treatment this week, aligned with Wilco Louw’s destructive scrumming and an improved display from Willie le Roux, should be enough to settle the nerves at Loftus and get the Bulls in the right frame of mind for next weekend’s visit from the Stormers.

The Lions will be confident, and they won’t lack belief, but I don’t see their pack lasting 80 minutes against the Bulls and I don’t see the Bulls defence being as charitable as the Stormers a week ago.

I have the Bulls to win and win comfortably.

MARK KEOHANE | The boot is what gives the Sharks that kick

A goalkicker with an accuracy plus 80% is gold and the Sharks boast the top two most accurate South African kickers in the URC this season
Sport
1 week ago

In Guinness 6 Nations action, England will win at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham against Scotland to claim the Calcutta Cup and Ireland will wallop Wales in Cardiff and inflict a 15th successive Test defeat for the hosts.

Sunday’s final match is in Rome when Italy welcomes France. Last season they drew 13-all in France and Italy missed a penalty to win for the first time ever against France in France. The penalty kick hit the post, which made it even more painful for the visitors.

The two nations will play for the 50th time. France have won 45, Italy have three wins and last season’s draw.

The wins came in Grenoble in 1997, Rome in 2011 (with former Springboks coach Nick Mallett at the helm of Italy) and in 2013 in Rome.

Rome it is again on Sunday and how glorious won’t it be when Italy snatches a dramatic late penalty win, maybe even hitting the post but this time going over. 

READ MORE:

Lions prepare to slug it out in the wet against Bulls on Saturday

Gauteng’s weather may trip up the visitors at Loftus Versfeld but they remain undaunted
Sport
1 day ago

Rookie Roche cracks nod for Bok alignment camp

Stormers centre Jonathan Roche has cracked an invite to the Springbok virtual alignment camp littered with overseas-based Rugby World Cup winners.
Sport
19 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE | Stormers have Roos, Bulls have Hanekom to guarantee razzle-dazzle

Two star attractions from the two fiercest, crowd-pulling adversaries in the north versus south rivalry — what more could you ask for?
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘It was a big focus point for us’: Lions mauled Stormers’ attack

Home team particularly effective at stunting the Stormers’ maul in rare derby win at Ellis Park
Sport
4 days ago

Lions break URC derby duck

The Lions broke their United Rugby Championship derby duck for the season and it took a monumental - arguably the best - defensive display to get the ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘A special one’: Jayden Adams’ youth coach sees big future for Sundowns’ bright ... Sport
  2. MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess Sport
  3. Kinks for Cardoso to iron out if Sundowns to shed knockout chokers tag Sport
  4. PSL’s best option in Royal mess may be to amend constitution, expel club: expert Sport
  5. How Cape Flats 'gangster league' prepared Benni McCarthy for Europe Sport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'The Unbreakable Boy' conquers adversity and captures hearts
USAID staff to be cut to 294 employees from 10,000, sources say | REUTERS