Sekhukhune not insensitive but showing ‘ubuntu’ to Mogaila: Seema
Everyone deserves a second chance, says coach as winger faces charge of culpable homicide after head-on collision that led to death of schoolgirl
24 February 2025 - 14:20
Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says the club is not being insensitive by allowing winger Shaune Mogaila, who was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old schoolchild in 2024, to play...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.