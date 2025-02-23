Sport

Sekhukhune not insensitive but showing ‘ubuntu’ to Mogaila: Seema

Everyone deserves a second chance, says coach as winger faces charge of culpable homicide after head-on collision that led to death of schoolgirl

24 February 2025 - 14:20 By ANATHI WULUSHE

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says the club is not being insensitive by allowing winger Shaune Mogaila, who was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a nine-year-old schoolchild in 2024, to play...

