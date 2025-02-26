Sport

Six Nations a real spectacle, but ...

Rugby’s greatest championship remains the playing field for the pragmatists

26 February 2025 - 04:35
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Undeniably, there is something for the eye and ear in the Six Nations...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sekhukhune not insensitive but showing ‘ubuntu’ to Mogaila: Seema Sport
  2. White lauds Bulls' Grobbelaar and Le Roux for Jukskei heroics Sport
  3. ‘Yes, my coach – why not?’: When Mngqithi and Sundowns called, Rayners jumped Sport
  4. SA’s Mothutsi went to Saudi to help introduce netball, landed national coaching ... Sport
  5. How Cape Flats 'gangster league' prepared Benni McCarthy for Europe Sport

Latest Videos

Mbalula announces KZN task team, demoting Duma and Mtolo
Siya Kolisi & Dr Rassie Erasmus Unveil NWU Residences