Sport

MARK KEOHANE | Saturday’s double derbies promise to deliver

Individually there is so much to gain for players — but equally there is risk in getting knocked back in the national pecking order

28 February 2025 - 04:35 By MARK KEOHANE

South Africa’s derbies are the most watched among South Africans in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship. They are also the most important match-ups when it comes to Springbok selection...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Boks now a truly national team Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Lions’ bite has nothing on the Bulls’ horns Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | All Blacks out to ruffle Bok feathers Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | The boot is what gives the Sharks that kick Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Bulls scrape a crazy victory over Stormers Sport

Most read

  1. Peer pressure, girls, loss of form: ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena on Relebohile ... Sport
  2. ‘People go into a dark place of alcohol’: Thuso Phala advises footballers to ... Sport
  3. Sekhukhune not insensitive but showing ‘ubuntu’ to Mogaila: Seema Sport
  4. Six Nations a real spectacle, but ... Sport
  5. MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess Sport

Latest Videos

Looted WFP supplements sold in Congo pose health risks: doctor | REUTERS
Looted WFP supplements sold in Congo pose health risks: doctor | REUTERS