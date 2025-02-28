Sport

Sporting integrity be damned: ICC damages own product by letting India play in Dubai

Seven other nations have been in Pakistan, coping with the stringent security when travelling to cities and limits on movement

28 February 2025 - 04:40
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Hosting its first International Cricket Council (ICC) event in almost 30 years, the Pakistan team finished its Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday having played just one match in Pakistan...

