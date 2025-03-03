Sport

Proteas primed to go one step further in Champions Trophy

‘Some teams lose and they’re not chokers, so I’m not sure why it’s only us who are called chokers’

03 March 2025 - 04:35
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

After what turned into a brief layover, where they took in the fake beaches, some golf, a spot of shopping and generally different views in Dubai, the Proteas, because of the farcical logistical development caused by the ICC favouring India in the Champions Trophy, will fly back to Pakistan on Monday. ..

