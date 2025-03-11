‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs
One of SA’s longest-playing pros did it all, winning titles in Scandinavia, exploring Europe’s cities, then coming home and doing more
11 March 2025 - 04:35
If, as so many who can only imagine it do, you were to plot out a dream career as footballer, something akin to what Siyabonga Nomvethe experienced over a glittering 23-year career might be the ideal..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.