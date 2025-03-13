Sport

Options available for Walter as 2027 nears but transformation remains sluggish

Warriors controversy puts a pall on the One-Day Cup but, like death and taxes, the 2027 World Cup is inevitable, and SA needs a team that can win it

13 March 2025 - 04:35
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

A One-Day Cup competition that should have been a celebration of the progress of young talent aligned with strategising for the 2027 World Cup is ending with debates raging about racial targets, taking the gloss off what has been an important and in strictly analytical terms progressive few weeks for South African cricket. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs Sport
  2. Many peaks to scale for the Boks as they face toughest year since 2021 Sport
  3. Ellis on why Banyana squads comprise mainly black players Sport
  4. Don’t write off Themba Zwane, warns Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana Sport
  5. Perhaps, just perhaps, Nabi’s Chiefs can still salvage something from 2024-25 Sport

Latest Videos

LIVE: NASA launches SPHEREx from California | REUTERS
Godongwana opts for modest VAT hike and other tax tweaks