Mammila not fazed by doubters as he returns to Chippa — again
He believes the role of sporting director, which merges coaching and administration, might be ideal for his skill set
14 March 2025 - 04:42
Morgan Mammila is not fazed by naysayers questioning the decision by Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi to appoint him sporting director...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.