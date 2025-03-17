Sport

SA’s decline in pole vault: Duplantis questions local coaching and culture

Swedish superstar, who has pushed the world record up from 6.16m to 6.27m, would love to jump in Africa

17 March 2025 - 04:35
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Swedish pole-vault superstar Armand Duplantis is aware that once upon a time South Africa was strong in the discipline he has mastered since before the Covid-19 pandemic...

