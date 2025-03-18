Sport

Nomvethe set to take his Schools Cup, already huge in KZN, national

Perhaps Bhele’s project could be as important to the country as the service he provided in his playing career

18 March 2025 - 04:40
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

There are surely few school football tournaments started by a former player that match Bafana Bafana legend Siyabonga Nomvethe’s in scale, ambition and growth potential...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s decline in pole vault: Duplantis questions local coaching and culture Sport
  2. Nomvethe set to take his Schools Cup, already huge in KZN, national Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | And now, a moment for Cheslin Kolbe, SA’s best rugby player and ... Sport
  4. MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess Sport
  5. ‘Bhele’ Nomvethe on competing with Del Piero, writing matric exams at Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith court trial
The Isuzu X-Rider