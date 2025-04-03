Jose Riveiro to step down as Pirates coach at the end of the season

The 47-year-old Spaniard steered Bucs to five out of seven domestic cup trophies, lifting the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 Nedbank Cups and three successive MTN8 titles.
Orlando Pirates have announced coach Jose Riveiro will step down at the end of the season.
The club said it was Riveiro’s decision not to renew his contract due to expire at the end of the 2024-2025 Betway Premiership campaign, where they are involved in a two-horse race for the championship with Mamelodi Sundowns.
There was speculation about the coach’s future and Pirates said they made the announcement early to ensure there are no disruptions until the end of the season.
Pirates added that, in accordance with the wishes of the coach, they will not make pronouncements and will make tributes at an appropriate occasion.
“While we would have liked Jose to extend his stay with us, we fully respect his decision. We are grateful for everything he has done for the club,” Pirates chair Irvin Khoza said.
“The achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves. The joy that Jose and his support staff have brought to this club will never be forgotten.
“The club’s immediate priority will be twofold. First, in keeping with his wishes, we will find the appropriate time to fully express our appreciation of Jose and his contribution to the club.
“Second, for the football department to begin the extensive exercise of finding a suitable replacement before the 2025-2026 season.
“We appreciate the three years of service José has given this institution and fully support his decision. Wherever his journey takes him, he must know the Orlando Pirates family will always be behind him.”
Riveiro has won five trophies at Pirates, turning them into cup kings in his two-and-two-thirds seasons in charge since arriving in South Africa to join Bucs in July 2022.
