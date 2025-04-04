Sport

Keo Uncut

MARK KEOHANE | After last week’s humiliation, Lions can still get off Scot-free

Play-offs, a different beast to league matches, offer a clean slate

04 April 2025 - 04:35 By MARK KEOHANE

For the Lions, the challenge of Edinburgh is redemption. They get to erase the humiliation of a shutout against the Glasgow Warriors a week ago...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Transformation has to be applied with pure intentions, says Bavuma Sport
  2. Why Sundowns coach Cardoso believes Shalulile’s goal makes all the difference Sport
  3. Chiefs and Pirates target Kwayiba eyes move from Chippa to ‘a big team’ Sport
  4. ‘Transition is beautiful’: far from the end of the road for Caster Semenya Sport
  5. A strong team will lose between Sundowns and Esperance, says Cardoso Sport

Latest Videos

Trump stokes trade war as world reels from tariff shock | REUTERS
SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...