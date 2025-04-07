Gutsy Fuzile lauded despite failed Kazakhstan bid
East London star starts well in opening rounds but loses on points against unbeaten Zaurbek
08 April 2025 - 04:35
East London boxing star Azinga Fuzile’s quest to take a short cut to a world title shot may have failed after he lost in Kazakhstan, but his handlers were happy with his performance against unbeaten Sultan Zaurbek at the weekend...
