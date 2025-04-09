Pirates’ ability to dig deep in every game can give Riveiro a hero’s send-off
‘We need to be 100% focused on that responsibility that is presented to us. There’s no space to think about anything else’
09 April 2025 - 04:30
Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro was in no mood to allow the glare of attention on his exit from the club at the end of the season to distract him or his players from focusing on the big task of booking a place in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League...
