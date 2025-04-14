Sport

Players point the way for cricket — will administrators listen?

A men’s international structure, covering all three formats, is laid out and colour-coded too

14 April 2025 - 04:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The beauty of the proposals made by the World Cricketers' Association regarding how to save the international game is their simplicity. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | The Bulls aren’t the only ones holding it down for South Africa Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Hosting Rugby World Cup any time soon out of reach Sport
  3. MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess Sport
  4. MARC STRYDOM | Not enough is being said about another security failure at ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past : Boxer Adams goes from champ to gallows Sport

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...