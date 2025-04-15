Amazing how one big win gave Nabi and Chiefs such a shot in the arm
Not just beating Sundowns, but also a strong Nedbank campaign, might just provide a spark of hope for the coach
15 April 2025 - 04:30
Kaizer Chiefs and their coach Nasreddine Nabi will sincerely hope Sunday was the turning point...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.