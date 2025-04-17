Sport

‘I know I am good enough for the international stage,’ says Fortuin after Proteas snub

‘Whatever people think, I don’t play the game according to others’ beliefs [about me]’

17 April 2025 - 04:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

The loss of a national contract is likely to fuel Bjorn Fortuin’s competitiveness even further after he revealed he didn’t deserve to be omitted from the list of 18 players named by Cricket SA last week. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I knew there was something special about these boys: Pirates legend Moloi on ... Sport
  2. Titans and Lions served up gripping conclusion to 2024-25 season Sport
  3. Amazing how one big win gave Nabi and Chiefs such a shot in the arm Sport
  4. Players point the way for cricket — will administrators listen? Sport
  5. MARC STRYDOM | With rare introspection, PSL might admit own role in Royal mess Sport

Latest Videos

Judge considers contempt charges for Trump deportations | REUTERS
China's Xi calls for Asian unity amid worsening US relations | REUTERS