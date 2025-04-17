‘I know I am good enough for the international stage,’ says Fortuin after Proteas snub
‘Whatever people think, I don’t play the game according to others’ beliefs [about me]’
17 April 2025 - 04:30
The loss of a national contract is likely to fuel Bjorn Fortuin’s competitiveness even further after he revealed he didn’t deserve to be omitted from the list of 18 players named by Cricket SA last week. ..
