Just one more win in North Africa needed for Pirates to collapse Pyramids
Coach Riveiro admits young Bucs made mistakes in the first leg but says they will look to rectify them in Cairo
22 April 2025 - 04:30
There was nothing that surprised José Riveiro about Pyramids FC as the Egyptian outfit held Orlando Pirates to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.