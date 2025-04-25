Sport

An explosion called Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off against Connacht

Stormers flyhalf has the ball on a string often reeling the impossible into the realm of his control

25 April 2025 - 04:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's virtuoso display against Connacht in Cape Town last Saturday has had tongues wagging. And rightly so...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stadium issue: Motsepe says Caf can help raise funds so national teams play at ... Sport
  2. Veteran vs upstart: Sundowns coach Cardoso has Zwane, Adams poser for Cairo ... Sport
  3. BONGANI MAGASELA | South African boxing is at its lowest ebb Sport
  4. Just one more win in North Africa needed for Pirates to collapse Pyramids Sport
  5. An explosion called Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off against Connacht Sport

Latest Videos

Bonobos' chatter reveals human-like language skills | REUTERS
Trump tells Putin to 'STOP' after Russia attacks Kyiv | REUTERS