Sport

Markram sparkles, but Proteas yet to blossom at IPL

With the WTC final at Lord’s weeks away, bowlers Coetzee, Maphaka, Ngidi and Rabada’s inactivity is a concern

25 April 2025 - 04:46
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Aiden Markram broke into the top 10 leading run-scorers in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), after notching up his fourth half century in six innings on Tuesday night. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stadium issue: Motsepe says Caf can help raise funds so national teams play at ... Sport
  2. Veteran vs upstart: Sundowns coach Cardoso has Zwane, Adams poser for Cairo ... Sport
  3. BONGANI MAGASELA | South African boxing is at its lowest ebb Sport
  4. Just one more win in North Africa needed for Pirates to collapse Pyramids Sport
  5. An explosion called Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off against Connacht Sport

Latest Videos

Bonobos' chatter reveals human-like language skills | REUTERS
Trump tells Putin to 'STOP' after Russia attacks Kyiv | REUTERS