Take a bow Mamelodi Sundowns, take a bow Miguel Cardoso
Work to do in the final, but the Portuguese has shown he is a BMT coach who has won the trust of his players
30 April 2025 - 04:30
When Miguel Cardoso spoke, he won followers. Now he has let his actions speak louder than his words and put his results where his mouth is...
