Sport

Take a bow Mamelodi Sundowns, take a bow Miguel Cardoso

Work to do in the final, but the Portuguese has shown he is a BMT coach who has won the trust of his players

30 April 2025 - 04:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

When Miguel Cardoso spoke, he won followers. Now he has let his actions speak louder than his words and put his results where his mouth is...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We’ve lost our way of playing,’ Nabi admits as Chiefs tumble ahead of huge ... Sport
  2. Stellies boss Barker guns for third place, targets another go at Caf Sport
  3. Veteran vs upstart: Sundowns coach Cardoso has Zwane, Adams poser for Cairo ... Sport
  4. Jerry Sadike, the beautiful and debonair ‘Jairzinho’ of SA football Sport
  5. An explosion called Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went off against Connacht Sport

Latest Videos

UN reports 400,000 displaced after RSF seizes North Darfur camp | REUTERS
The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference