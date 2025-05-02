Sport

For Nabi and Riveiro, results in two Soweto derbies will mean the world

These two derbies are more than just another gig, especially for these two coaches

02 May 2025 - 04:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

Though Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are now unlikely to disturb Mamelodi Sundowns on their march to win a record-extending eighth successive Betway Premiership title, there's still a lot more than bragging rights for the two to play for in the Soweto derby on Saturday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Take a bow Mamelodi Sundowns, take a bow Miguel Cardoso Sport
  2. Stellies boss Barker guns for third place, targets another go at Caf Sport
  3. ‘We’ve lost our way of playing,’ Nabi admits as Chiefs tumble ahead of huge ... Sport
  4. Veteran vs upstart: Sundowns coach Cardoso has Zwane, Adams poser for Cairo ... Sport
  5. Jerry Sadike, the beautiful and debonair ‘Jairzinho’ of SA football Sport

Latest Videos

2025 Renault Duster media launch
South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS