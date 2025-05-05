Sport

Cafu bags historic triple world title unification clash

Three belts will be on the line when East London boxer squares off against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez

05 May 2025 - 04:30 By Mesuli Zifo

East London boxing star Phumelela Cafu’s roller-coaster ride will continue when he becomes the first Eastern Cape boxer to engage in a triple world title unification match by facing Jesse Rodriguez in the US on July 19...

