‘It saddens me’: legendary Rudolph Seale on continued struggles of Kaizer Chiefs
This generation’s grandchildren will say, ‘We hear the club used to win trophies, but where are yours?’
08 May 2025 - 04:30
Legendary Kaizer Chiefs left-back Rudolph Gardner Seale is saddened by the poor state the club finds itself in, where they have dismally failed to reclaim the glory days. ..
