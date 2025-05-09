KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Green flecks the Red Wave as South African talent buttresses Lions Down Under
Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe will add to the British & Irish Lions for the hotly anticipated July tour in Australia
09 May 2025 - 04:43
South African blood, in the front row and out wide on the wing, will fuel the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia in July. Congratulations Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.