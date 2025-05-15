Fear caused me to twitch in the blocks, says 4x100m gold medal star Walaza
‘Wanting to come out fast, knowing very well that we can win, I was too excited’
15 May 2025 - 04:30
Bayanda Walaza says sudden fear caused him to twitch in the blocks at the start of the historic 4x100m final at World Relays in China on Sunday, causing anxious moments for his teammates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.