Cardoso showed himself a skilled technician stretching Sundowns’ league dominance
A poor technician more used to working on Fiat than Rolls-Royce engines can put a spanner in the works
16 May 2025 - 04:30
It would be easy to say Miguel Cardoso has the best team at Mamelodi Sundowns. They had won the Betway Premiership seven times in succession, so he should always have steered them to title No 8 — and it would also be factually correct...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.