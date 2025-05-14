SA rugby helping EP find equity partner to waken sleeping Elephants
‘Watch this space’ for exciting developments, says EP president George Malgas
19 May 2025 - 04:30
South African and Eastern Province rugby bosses are working together to find a cash-flush equity partner to boost the Elephants squad and give them the financial muscle needed to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division...
