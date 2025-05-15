Sport

SA boxing prodigy Sogcwayi chases stardom in ring return

‘We want to fight as often as possible and if we keep winning, Rodney has promised us two more fights’

20 May 2025 - 04:25 By MESULI ZIFO

Having waited for almost a year before finally making his professional debut, rising South African boxing star Sanele Sogcwayi is determined to make up for lost time by fighting four times this year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA rugby helping EP find equity partner to waken sleeping Elephants Sport
  2. Landile Ngxeke eyes three-prong world title shot as he makes ring return Sport
  3. Fear caused me to twitch in the blocks, says 4x100m gold medal star Walaza Sport
  4. Cardoso showed himself a skilled technician stretching Sundowns’ league ... Sport
  5. Players point the way for cricket — will administrators listen? Sport

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Diepkloof protest chaos claims two lives, trucks looted