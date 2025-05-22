Sport

A triumph for Kohli may redeem IPL after difficult few weeks

The problem for the IPL is the volatility of the region where it is played and the political impasse between two of cricket’s major nations

22 May 2025 - 04:30
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

What will be the lasting memory of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League that ends in Ahmedabad next week?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Six players for the future who helped Amajita win the U-20 Afcon Sport
  2. Sundowns’ wily old heads Zwane and Onyango vow to keep going Sport
  3. It’s not a surprise at all, says U-20 goalie Smythe-Lowe of Amajita’s triumph ... Sport
  4. Fear caused me to twitch in the blocks, says 4x100m gold medal star Walaza Sport
  5. A triumph for Kohli may redeem IPL after difficult few weeks Sport

Latest Videos

"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...
'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump