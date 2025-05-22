BAL president Amadou Gallo hopes to feel SA’s love in playoffs
Significant market looms at southern tip as basketball continues to grow in Africa
22 May 2025 - 04:30
Basketball Africa League president Amadou Gallo Fall regards South Africa as a key market in their grand scheme of things and is open to the country being a constant host of the continent’s biggest basketball league playoffs and finals. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.