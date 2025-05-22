It’s not a surprise at all, says U-20 goalie Smythe-Lowe of Amajita’s triumph at the Afcon in Egypt
Smythe-Lowe won the goalkeeper of the tournament after allowing only three goals to go past him in the seven matches the team played
22 May 2025 - 04:30
South Africa's Under-20 skipper Patrick Autata, goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe and defender Tylon Smith stood out as Amajita arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after winning the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Sunday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.