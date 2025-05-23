‘Mr Dependable’ Lebusa ready to put his body on the line for Sundowns in Champions League final
The Brazilians clash with the troublesome Pyramids FC in the first leg on Saturday before preparing for the second leg in Cairo
23 May 2025 - 04:30
Mosa Lebusa has carved himself a reputation as “Mr Dependable” for Mamelodi Sundowns, and coach Miguel Cardoso is going to rely on him during the Champions League final against Pyramids FC at Loftus. ..
