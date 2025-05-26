Cardoso and Komphela confident of getting the job done against Pyramids in Egypt
Sundowns have a mountain to climb at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo against Pyramids FC after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw
26 May 2025 - 04:30
Mamelodi Sundowns have a mountain to climb at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday against Pyramids FC, but coach Miguel Cardoso and his assistant Steve Komphela have faith in the capability of the team getting a positive result. ..
