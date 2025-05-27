‘Now there is a clear path’: Nabi confident Chiefs will hit form in 2025-26
Coach says Amakhosi created the second-highest chances in the Premiership and with tweaks, they will fly
27 May 2025 - 04:30
Nasreddine Nabi believes the groundwork has been laid and with some quality signings in crucial areas and a few other issues rectified, Kaizer Chiefs will be competitive next season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.