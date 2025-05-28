‘Class is permanent’: Banyana coach Ellis as Refiloe Jane makes timely return ahead of Wafcon
Jane recently made a comeback after she recovered from a career-threatening injury of more than a year
28 May 2025 - 04:30
Up and running again after her long injury layoff, Banyana Banyana veteran midfielder and captain Refiloe Jane has a lot of catching up to do to be ready for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in July...
