MARK KEOHANE | Expecting to watch Boks for free is absurd — in fact we’re lucky ticket prices aren’t higher
You wouldn’t be able to get a ticket for R800 to watch the Springboks live overseas. Why then the outrage at R800 for a Bok Test at home?
28 May 2025 - 04:25
Ticket prices in South Africa to watch the world champion Springboks are a bargain when compared with watching the world’s No 1 team when they play away from South Africa...
