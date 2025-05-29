A win over Pyramids is important for Sundowns as they chase their second continental title, and Motsepe said it would be good to go to the Club World Cup as African champions.
Motsepe says Sundowns are going to bolster their squad for next season
Brazilians want to display attractive football they are renowned for at the Club World Cup
Image: Supplied
In news that is likely to send chills down the spine of all other Betway Premiership teams, Mamelodi Sundowns chair Tlhopie Motsepe says they are going to venture into the market to bolster their squad.
The Brazilians' squad is already notably strong and this was proved by the impressive manner in which they won their eighth successive league Premiership and reached the Champions League final this season. Downs drew 1-1 in the first leg of the final against Pyramids at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, leaving the tie delicately poised.
This year, Sundowns made big money moves on the transfer market to sign Jayden Adams, Lucas Suárez, Keanu Cupido and Lebo Mothiba and recalled Matias Esquivel from his loan spell with Club Atlético Talleres in Argentina. Cupido and Esquivel have seen little action since they arrived at Chloorkop, while former Bafana Bafana attacker Mothiba is yet to kick a ball as he continues to work on his fitness after a long injury layoff.
In the recent past, Downs have recruited their headline signings mainly in South America, but Motsepe did not go into details about where they are going to find new players and which positions are going to receive attention to help coach Miguel Cardoso.
“We will go into the market to look for the type of players that complement what we are tying to achieve,” he said.
“We have a wonderful sporting director in Flemming Berg, his assistant and our board. We are going to try our best to make sure the Sundowns you see next year is the one that is building for better things to come.”
After the Champions League final Sundowns have another international assignment in the expanded, 32-team Fifa Club World Cup in the US in June and July.
“The season is drawing to a close, it is going be a difficult because our preseason is going to be cut short. It is going to be important to find new players and give the coach the preseason he didn’t have [arriving in December of the 2024-25 campaign].
“Last year, the coach came at a time when he didn’t have time to pick his players or get to establish his style of football. These are opportunities that coaches get when they have a preseason behind them.
“Taking that into consideration and seeing that we are in the final of the Champions League with the players he found there, it has been an incredible achievement and testament to the character they have.”
A win over Pyramids is important for Sundowns as they chase their second continental title, and Motsepe said it would be good to go to the Club World Cup as African champions.
“It will be a bonus to go there as African champions; it is a motivation and something we want to do. We have that opportunity to participate in the Champions League final on Sunday.
“Playing in the final is something we have longed for and we cherish as a football club. It is something we try to achieve every season and something we will continue to strive for. It is a wonderful opportunity and we have faith in the players and technical team.”
Motsepe said Downs remain committed to playing the attractive brand of football the club has become renowned for, including next month in the US where they meet South Korea's Ulsan HD (June 17), Borussia Dortmund (June 21) and Fluminense (June 25) in Group F.
“We have a responsibility to play daring and entertaining football, to give people hope through football. We are going there not to limit our ability as a football club, we are going to show the world African excellence.
“When we got there in 2016, we were happy to be there and share our culture and who we were. We have learnt a lot of lessons and we go there wiser, stronger and bolder.”
