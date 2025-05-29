Rising intensity reflects importance of SA A and Emerging teams for Proteas
Tour of Bangladesh and West Indies showed the depth of local talent is being tested
29 May 2025 - 04:30
Off-spinner Tshepo Ntuli got into a shoving match with Bangladesh opponent Ripon Mondol on Wednesday. Before that Andile Simelane and Jishan Alam were both suspended during the One-Day series between the respective ‘Emerging’ teams of South Africa and Bangladesh. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.