MARK KEOHANE | Only three SA teams in the URC play-offs and not all stand a chance
Here’s why I’m not expecting a three from three
30 May 2025 - 03:27
My bullishness is usually four wins from four starts when the four South African teams play in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship league stages. Now that there are just three South African teams in the play-offs, I am not convinced it will be three from three...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.