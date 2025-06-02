Sport

Jake White doesn’t want past URC knockout failures to burden Bulls in semi

‘How much can you give the team if your label or perception is that you are a choker?’

02 June 2025 - 04:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

The Bulls have seen their fair share of disappointment in the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the past three years, but coach Jake White does not want history to be a heavy burden on his players. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motsepe says Sundowns are going to bolster their squad for next season Sport
  2. Bavuma offers good friend Rabada support after drugs ordeal Sport
  3. Sundowns backed by impressive record in Egypt as they meet Pyramids in Cairo Sport
  4. Six players for the future who helped Amajita win the U-20 Afcon Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Only three SA teams in the URC play-offs and not all stand a ... Sport

Latest Videos

Israeli attack near aid-delivery point kills dozens in Gaza | REUTERS
Ukraine to attend talks with Russia as both sides ramp up the war | REUTERS