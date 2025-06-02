Jake White doesn’t want past URC knockout failures to burden Bulls in semi
‘How much can you give the team if your label or perception is that you are a choker?’
02 June 2025 - 04:30
The Bulls have seen their fair share of disappointment in the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the past three years, but coach Jake White does not want history to be a heavy burden on his players. ..
