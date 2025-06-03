Sport

Even with a Caf medal, Cardoso’s job surely now rests on World Cup showing

Eyebrow-raising decisions and omission of Zwane ramp up pressure after Champions League success and defeat

03 June 2025 - 04:30
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

There were two sides to the heartbreaking Caf Champions League final defeat against Pyramids FC for Mamelodi Sundowns — and two stories are being told...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jake White doesn’t want past URC knockout failures to burden Bulls in semi Sport
  2. Motsepe says Sundowns are going to bolster their squad for next season Sport
  3. Bavuma offers good friend Rabada support after drugs ordeal Sport
  4. Sundowns backed by impressive record in Egypt as they meet Pyramids in Cairo Sport
  5. Six players for the future who helped Amajita win the U-20 Afcon Sport

Latest Videos

UK FM backs Morocco’s autonomy plan, hails new era in bilateral ties
Google, DOJ give closing arguments in antitrust case. What prosecutors could be ...