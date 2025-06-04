Sport

Blast from the past: Poms pummel the Boks at Loftus in first Test

Today in SA sport history: June 4

04 June 2025 - 04:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1994 — England score two tries as they stun the Springboks 32-15 at Loftus Versfeld in the first of a two-Test series. Flyhalf Rob Andrew and flank Ben Clarke went over for the visitors, while South Africa were unable to breach the English defence. Fullback Andre Joubert kicked five penalties...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Even with a Caf medal, Cardoso’s job surely now rests on World Cup showing Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks beat Canada in WC group match, huge scuffle steals ... Sport
  3. T20 League commitments leave Klaasen with little room for Proteas Sport
  4. Jake White doesn’t want past URC knockout failures to burden Bulls in semi Sport
  5. Motsepe says Sundowns are going to bolster their squad for next season Sport

Latest Videos

Liberal Lee Jae-myung wins South Korea's presidential election | REUTERS
More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN | REUTERS